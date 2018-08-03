Reese Witherspoon and Adam Rippon Meet Their Heroes: Each Other

America’s sassy sweetheart and Reese Witherspoon finally met last night on The Late Show after a spirited series of tweets at each other during the Olympics. In the presence of his idol, Adam Rippon wasted no time, complimenting her on Legally Blonde, as one should, and then leading into a long bit that seemed mostly like an excuse to show his abs on TV (sure!). Reese, meanwhile, took the opportunity to quote Adam quoting RuPaul and use the phrase “I’m a glamazon bitch ready for the runway.” If there is any good in the world, Madeline Martha Mackenzie will find a way to cast Rippon in Big Little Lies’ next community theater production.