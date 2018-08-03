Latest News from Vulture

17 mins ago

Vince Staples Hatched the Most Genius Plan to Troll His Trolls, and It’s Working

For $2 million, you can pay to make him go away. But also get new music.

10:01 a.m.

5 Late-Night Hosts Told the Same Trump Joke Last Night

When presented with the news that Trump failed to sign the NDA with Stormy Daniels.

9:30 a.m.

Reese Witherspoon and Adam Rippon Meet Their Heroes: Each Other

Reese is a big fan of Adam’s tweets.

9:00 a.m.

David Oyelowo Is a Hilarious Revelation in the Pulpy Crime Lark Gringo

It’s a surprising high point in Oyelowo’s already distinguished career, and a not-at-all shabby debut for director Nash Edgerton.

9:00 a.m.

Jessica Jones Recap: Get Your Freak On

Dear Netflix execs: You can make these episodes shorter if you want to!

8:00 a.m.

The Man Who Brought You Veep Is Turning His Satirical Gaze to Moscow

Trust Armando Iannucci, who makes profanity into poetry, to find the hidden hilarity in murderous political upheaval.

4:00 a.m.

Jessica Jones Season Premiere Recap: I See You’ve Met Jessica

Marvel’s superstrong, wisecracking detective is finally back.

12:54 a.m.

Minnesota Politician Drafts Bill to Ban Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. From State

“It is state policy that every person in the state has a right to live free from the presence of Arie Luyendyk Jr.”

Yesterday at 11:59 p.m.

Seth Meyers Imagines the Picture Trump Might Have Sent Stormy Daniels

Meyers has a vivid imagination on Late Night.

Yesterday at 11:17 p.m.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: Fact-checking Episode 7, ‘Ascent’

From Donatella’s S&M-inspired dress and Gianni’s cancer scare to the tragic murder of Lincoln Aston.

Yesterday at 11:17 p.m.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace Recap: Getting the Belt

The worst episode of ACS: Versace so far.

Yesterday at 10:04 p.m.

Samantha Bee Wants NRA Members to Give Scientology a Shot

“Who needs a rifle to defend themselves when, as an OT VII, you could blow someone away with your brain?”

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

The X-Files Recap: Don’t Go Into the Woods

The X-Files team clearly loves Stephen King’s It and Pennywise the Clown.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Riverdale Recap: The Cabin in the Woods

Please give us Choni, or Blopaz, or whatever the good people of Tumblr call this wonderful ‘ship.

Yesterday at 8:56 p.m.

Feel Your Crush on Michael B. Jordan Deepen as He Vows to Adopt Inclusion Riders

The actor’s production company, Outlier Society, will now require the rider on all projects.

Yesterday at 8:25 p.m.

Jerrod Carmichael Is Adapting Dapper Dan’s Upcoming Memoir for the Big Screen

Daniel “Dapper Dan” Day’s Harlem boutique counted many of hip-hops biggest stars from the ‘80s and ‘90s as clients.

Yesterday at 7:15 p.m.

The 9 Most Ridiculous Items From Russell Crowe’s Divorce Auction

The title of the show is, “The Art Of Divorce”.

Yesterday at 6:44 p.m.

10 Best New Songs of the Week: Sade, Anderson .Paak, Years & Years, Beach House

Sade has returned to provide sensory overload.

Yesterday at 6:33 p.m.

Terry Crews’s Sexual-Assault Case Against WME Agent Rejected

The allegation has been determined to be past the statute of limitations.

Yesterday at 6:12 p.m.

The Wobbly and Woozy A Wrinkle in Time Only Works When It’s Grounded

Let’s joyously welcome Ava DuVernay back to Earth.