Latest News from Vulture

8:04 p.m.

Kevin Feige Teases Details About Captain Marvel

The Marvel producer says fans can expect a 90s action movie sensibility.

8:02 p.m.

Girls Actor Christopher Abbott to Star in Hulu’s Catch-22 Limited Series

George Clooney will executive produce and co-direct the six-part show.

7:25 p.m.

An Authorized Documentary Of Whitney Houston Is Coming This Summer

From Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald.

7:16 p.m.

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas Trailer Promises to Come Up With Some Solutions

They might not be the solutions, but he’ll do what he can.

6:58 p.m.

Jessica Jones Recap: Seeking (an) Asylum

Trish’s boyfriend is the absolute worst.

6:11 p.m.

Steven Spielberg Finds New Cool Idea: a Leonard Bernstein Movie

The director reportedly held a secret table read of a biopic about the composer.

6:08 p.m.

Tom Colicchio on Top Chef’s Season-15 Finale

“There was no villain. There was nobody who was just set on being an asshole for whatever reason.”

6:02 p.m.

Meanwhile, Harvey Weinstein Is at Olive Garden Planning a Documentary

… About himself.

5:40 p.m.

7 Shows We’d Like to See From the Obamas on Netflix

We’ve got some ideas for the potential Obama-Netflix collaboration.

5:00 p.m.

Fred Durst, Director: A Complete History

He’s more than just the front man of the most influential rap-rock group of all time.

4:50 p.m.

Atlanta’s Second Season Expertly Skewers the Music Industry

One scene was inspired by an awkward experience the Atlanta team had at Apple Music.

3:22 p.m.

Here Are 20 Teen Vengeance Movies for Your Petty Heart

The absolute best in adolescent revenge with cheerleaders, mutants, goth girls, witches, and more.

3:08 p.m.

On Lil Boat 2, Lil Yachty Trades Joy for New Rap Skills

But it brings Yachty’s focus back to his strengths in the process.

2:55 p.m.

The Inside Story of How Timeless Was Canceled and Uncanceled in Just Three Days

“I’d seen shows get canceled and then picked up by other networks, but I’d never seen a network do this.”

2:05 p.m.

The Stuntman-Turned-Filmmaker Renaissance

Gringo director Nash Edgerton is just the latest to make a career transition that’s more natural than you might think.

1:53 p.m.

11 Bachelor Rules That Just Don’t Make Sense Anymore

Why aren’t contestants allowed to use the internet?

1:37 p.m.

Susan Sarandon Says Paul Newman Was ‘a Gem’ for Splitting His Salary With Her

The two worked together on the 1998 movie Twilight.

1:25 p.m.

Theater Review: In The Low Road, Adam Smith Envisions Pizza Hut

Inspired by Paul Ryan’s rise in the 2012 presidential race, The Low Road is full of articulate fury, and articulate villainy.

1:04 p.m.

Vince Staples Will Never Negotiate His Artistic Freedom

His new single, “GTFOMD,” says as much, albeit in spicier terms.

1:00 p.m.

See the Trailer for Facebook Watch’s Wild New Show The Tattoo Shop

Each week one client gets a tattoo chosen by the Facebook viewers.