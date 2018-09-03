In the new trailer for his upcoming HBO series Problem Areas, former Daily Show correspondent Wyatt Cenac demonstrates the exact attitude you’ll need to tackle the many, many problems facing the world today: contemplative and relaxed, despite being completely covered in ants. In the docuseries-style show, Cenac will reportedly travel “from suburban Minneapolis to downtown Cincinnati to rural Texas” to learn about, and comment on, America’s woes. Which is to say, ants probably aren’t the worst of it. Problem Areas premieres Friday, April 13.