27 mins ago

Oprah Politely Endures a Legally Blonde Stan Exchange

Thank goodness for this Wrinkle in Time press tour.

3:26 p.m.

Jessica Jones Recap: I’ll Be Seeing You

Kilgrave is back, but how?

3:05 p.m.

Alicia Vikander’s Friends Call Her Mrs. Google … Because She Is Good at Google

Alicia, can you find this post?

2:10 p.m.

The 7 Best Plot Twists in This Is Us, Ranked

From shocking deaths to family secrets, not all twists are created equal on This Is Us.

2:09 p.m.

Logic’s Bobby Tarantino II Forgets What’s Great About Logic

The newly self-conscious rapper’s latest mixtape finds him forcing himself out of his wheelhouse, with uneven results.

1:52 p.m.

Yara Shahidi, Mark Hamill, and More Celebs Tweet Support for School Walkout

“We see you, kids, and we’re with you.”

1:48 p.m.

Flower Is a Bizarrely Off-Putting Teen Fabrication

Zoey Deutch stars in Max Winkler’s contrived depiction of teens on a mission to get revenge.

12:33 p.m.

See Elena and Lila Together in the First Photos From HBO’s My Brilliant Friend

HBO hired two pairs of actresses to play the friends as kids and teenagers.

12:12 p.m.

Love, Simon Star Nick Robinson Was ‘Popular-ish’ in High School

“I don’t think anyone has a great time in high school. If you do, you might be in trouble.”

12:00 p.m.

Watch This Exclusive Short Film Starring the Dogs of Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs

Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, and Tilda Swinton chat about the meaning of doghood in this delightful stop-motion animated short.

11:31 a.m.

Spring Music Preview: Cardi B, Jack White, and More Albums We Can’t Wait to Hear

The soundtrack for the warmer months is already stacked.

11:00 a.m.

Everything That’s Happened on This Is Us, in Chronological Order

A handy timeline to your favorite twisty family drama.

10:30 a.m.

Eighth Grade Trailer: Being a Tween Right Now Looks Rough

In theaters July 13.

10:18 a.m.

This Is Us Creator Unites Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde in Life Itself Trailer

Written and directed by This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.

9:58 a.m.

A Wrinkle In Time’s Most Burning Man Moments

It’s a movie best-appreciated with a healthy dose of childlike wonder, or a fist full of psychedelic drugs

9:54 a.m.

Trailer: Sara Bareilles and John Legend Chant in Jesus Christ Superstar Live

Resurrecting Easter Sunday.

9:21 a.m.

America’s Next Top Model Recap: Babes Who Book

Who image architects the image architects?

9:09 a.m.

Eddie Redmayne and Other Celebrities Mourn Stephen Hawking

“We have lost a truly beautiful mind, an astonishing scientist and the funniest man I have ever had the pleasure to meet.”

8:42 a.m.

Anya Taylor-Joy Is Ready for Her Close-Up

Since breaking out in The Witch, the 21-year-old actress has quickly become one of the most recognizable faces in horror.

8:10 a.m.

Why One Day at a Time Deserves to Get a Third Season

Its existence will always be a benchmark for how I think about what TV can be in 2018.