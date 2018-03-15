Latest News from Vulture

1:16 p.m.

Starz Knows You Love Those Tudors, So It’s Making a Catherine of Aragon Series

Based on Philippa Gregory’s novels.

1:04 p.m.

Terry Crews Says Expendables Co-stars Have Been Silent Amid Assault Allegation

Crews said a producer tried to pressure him into dropping his assault allegations against WME agent Adam Venit.

12:17 p.m.

Rihanna Responds to Snapchat Ad That Asked Users If They Want to ‘Slap Rihanna’

“I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there!”

12:15 p.m.

Blackmail From Cocaine Dealer Led to Former ESPN Chief’s Surprising Resignation

John Skipper resigned in December to deal with a longtime “substance addiction.”

12:00 p.m.

Listen to the Frozen Musical’s New Solo for Princess Anna, ‘True Love’

Patti Murin performs with co-songwriter Robert Lopez in an exclusive music video.

11:47 a.m.

Manhattan DA Says Authorities Are Still Building Case Against Weinstein

Authorities are working to collar Weinstein over allegedly raping actress Paz de la Huerta twice in 2010.

11:39 a.m.

Kathie Lee Gifford Still Talks With Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby

“God knows their hearts and there’s hope for them.”

11:23 a.m.

Why Most Big Artists Don’t Release Albums Early in the Year Anymore

As more artists chase Grammy eligibility, the beginning of the calendar year has dried up for big album releases.

11:16 a.m.

A Decade of Steven Spielberg Not Making Up His Mind

Remember Robopocalypse?

10:28 a.m.

Shaggy Becomes Trump in Corden’s ‘It Wasn’t Me’ Spoof, No One Gets Butt Naked

Shady business dealings abroad? It wasn’t him!

10:12 a.m.

Younger Made Up a Book Pitch Good Enough to Get Published in Real Life

Simon & Schuster is publishing Marriage Vacation in June.

10:10 a.m.

Drake Plays Video Games on Streaming, Finds New Ways to Be Corny

This is how he relaxes between recording sessions.

10:00 a.m.

‘Flower’ Star Zoey Deutch on Playing ‘the Kind of Role Men Usually Get to Play’

“I have played one-dimensional female characters in male-driven comedies. You’re left floundering trying to create something from nothing.”

9:16 a.m.

Alicia Vikander Was a Child Lip-Sync Star, Which Is Apparently a Thing in Sweden

She won a TV competition by performing a Swedish ballad.

9:00 a.m.

The Case for the (Non-Harassing, Worth the Trouble) Creative Genius

We don’t want more James Levines. But how about more Zaha Hadids?

9:00 a.m.

Roxane Gay’s 10 Favorite Books

Edith Wharton, Samantha Irby, Alice Walker, and more.

1:13 a.m.

Conan Auditions to Be Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson’s Body Double

Conan thinks he has what it takes to transform into an action star: a bald cap.

Yesterday at 11:33 p.m.

Vince Staples Cancels His GoFundMe Campaign, Donates Money Instead

He created the campaign originally to troll his trolls, promising he would retire early if they donated enough money.

Yesterday at 11:30 p.m.

ACS: Versace’s Darren Criss on Playing a Serial Killer and Passing As White

“I always say one of my favorite things about myself is that I’m half-Filipino but I don’t look like it.”

Yesterday at 11:30 p.m.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace Recap: Stock-Market Crash

The very start of a road that will lead right to Versace’s front door.