21 mins ago

Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon Flail and Scream in The Spy Who Dumped Me Trailer

Extremely hello to Sam Heughan.

26 mins ago

YouTube Orders New Movie Vulture Club, Which We Had Nothing to Do With We Swear

Starring Susan Sarandon, Edie Falco, and Matt Bomer.

2:00 p.m.

Unpacking the Akira Kurosawa References in Isle of Dogs

Wes Anderson pays homage to everything from Stray Dog to Seven Samurai in his latest film.

1:31 p.m.

Pacific Rim Uprising Might Be the Most China-Bait Studio Release Yet

And that’s not entirely a bad thing.

1:09 p.m.

Britain’s New Guard in Hip-Hop Is Ready to Take Over

London artists blended Afro-pop, rap, R&B, dancehall, and grime in one of the most vibrant, high-energy shows at SXSW.

1:03 p.m.

Bruce Springsteen’s Gonna Stick Around on Broadway Until December

What started as an eight-week stint is now running for over a year.

12:09 p.m.

RuPaul Says He’s Not to Blame for Shangela’s Shut Out

His name is (Ru)Paul, and Shangela’s Drag Race All Stars loss is between y’all.

12:07 p.m.

Court Rules That ‘Blurred Lines’ Lawsuit Wasn’t Actually That Blurry

But T.I. managed to escape with his fortune intact.

10:35 a.m.

Why Isn’t Rosie Perez’s Character in Charge on Rise?

Miss Wolfe had an idea for Grease!

10:28 a.m.

Snoop Dogg’s New Gospel Album, Bible of Love, Is Surprisingly Great

It’s a warm, wise survey of gospel music’s past, present, and possible future that works better than it should.

10:16 a.m.

I Kill Giants’ Rocky, Emotional Road to the Screen

The comic it was based on came from joy and sorrow.

10:04 a.m.

Tessa Thompson Is a Very Flirty Personal Trainer in the Portlandia Finale

Carrie Brownstein catches Tessa’s eye.

10:03 a.m.

Deepest Condolences to Henry Cavill, Who Shaved His Mission: Impossible Mustache

*Frowns in Justice League.*

9:55 a.m.

Laura Benanti Points Out the One Thing You Have in Common With Melania Trump

We’re more similar than you think.

9:34 a.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap: Psychic Sidekick

Let us pause to mourn the loss of Lisa Vanderpump’s dog.

9:31 a.m.

Under the Silver Lake Trailer: Andrew Garfield Gets Caught in a Big L.A. Mystery

From the guy who brought you It Follows.

9:29 a.m.

The Temptations, Sound of Music Added to Library of Congress’s Music Registry

The 25 “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” titles added to the National Recording Registry this year.

9:00 a.m.

Every Steven Soderbergh Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

As Unsane hits theaters, we evaluate every Soderbergh film, from Solaris to Schizopolis.

8:30 a.m.

Stanley Tucci’s Final Portrait Is Quietly Brilliant

As a director, Tucci appears to savor the step-by-step process of creation from both his characters and his actors, Armie Hammer and Geoffrey Rush.

8:30 a.m.

Love, Simon? Don’t Love, Simon?: A Debate on the Little Gay Movie That Could

Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang weigh in on the Queer Twitter Drama surrounding the queer romantic comedy-drama.