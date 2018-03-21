Latest News from Vulture

15 mins ago

Fifth Harmony: Who Will Win the Breakup?

You’re the first band member to leave your pop group. How likely are you to have the most success, according to history?

3:22 p.m.

Fred Savage Accused of Physical Harassment on The Grinder Set

He denies the allegations.

3:11 p.m.

How Well Do You Know Your Generic Network Dramas?

What even is Instinct?

3:00 p.m.

YouTube Red: 5 Things to Know About the Streaming Service

The video giant is now making a serious push into the subscription-based TV business.

2:26 p.m.

Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon Flail and Scream in The Spy Who Dumped Me Trailer

Extremely hello to Sam Heughan.

2:21 p.m.

YouTube Orders New Movie Vulture Club, Which We Had Nothing to Do With We Swear

Starring Susan Sarandon, Edie Falco, and Matt Bomer.

2:00 p.m.

Unpacking the Akira Kurosawa References in Isle of Dogs

Wes Anderson pays homage to everything from Stray Dog to Seven Samurai in his latest film.

1:31 p.m.

Pacific Rim Uprising Might Be the Most China-Bait Studio Release Yet

And that’s not entirely a bad thing.

1:09 p.m.

Britain’s New Guard in Hip-Hop Is Ready to Take Over

London artists blended Afro-pop, rap, R&B, dancehall, and grime in one of the most vibrant, high-energy shows at SXSW.

1:03 p.m.

Bruce Springsteen’s Gonna Stick Around on Broadway Until December

What started as an eight-week stint is now running for over a year.

12:09 p.m.

RuPaul Says He’s Not to Blame for Shangela’s Shut Out

His name is (Ru)Paul, and Shangela’s Drag Race All Stars loss is between y’all.

12:07 p.m.

Court Rules That ‘Blurred Lines’ Lawsuit Wasn’t Actually That Blurry

But T.I. managed to escape with his fortune intact.

10:35 a.m.

Why Isn’t Rosie Perez’s Character in Charge on Rise?

Miss Wolfe had an idea for Grease!

10:28 a.m.

Snoop Dogg’s New Gospel Album, Bible of Love, Is Surprisingly Great

It’s a warm, wise survey of gospel music’s past, present, and possible future that works better than it should.

10:16 a.m.

I Kill Giants’ Rocky, Emotional Road to the Screen

The comic it was based on came from joy and sorrow.

10:04 a.m.

Tessa Thompson Is a Very Flirty Personal Trainer in the Portlandia Finale

Carrie Brownstein catches Tessa’s eye.

10:03 a.m.

Deepest Condolences to Henry Cavill, Who Shaved His Mission: Impossible Mustache

*Frowns in Justice League.*

9:55 a.m.

Laura Benanti Points Out the One Thing You Have in Common With Melania Trump

We’re more similar than you think.

9:34 a.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap: Psychic Sidekick

Let us pause to mourn the loss of Lisa Vanderpump’s dog.

9:31 a.m.

Under the Silver Lake Trailer: Andrew Garfield Gets Caught in a Big L.A. Mystery

From the guy who brought you It Follows.