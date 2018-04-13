13 Reasons Why Gets A Season 2 Release Date

In season two of 13 Reasons Why, the Liberty High community is trying to put itself back together in the wake of Hannah’s death. But someone has a very compelling reason — maybe even 13 of them — to prevent the truth around her suicide from being fully revealed. In addition to tapes, there will also be Polaroids alternately haunting and helping those connected to Hannah’s death this time around. There were multiple rapes uncovered in the first season, so brace yourself whatever “sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up” is in store for the new slate of episodes, which will start streaming on May 18.