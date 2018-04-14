Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

This Saturday, thousands of people will descend upon the noted music mecca of Cleveland to watch six acts get a well-deserved induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (If you don’t have the inductees tattooed in your memory, they are, in no particular order: Dire Straits, the Cars, Nina Simone, the Moody Blues, Bon Jovi, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.) But if you can’t redeem any Delta miles to fly on over to Ohio to respect rock music and the Lake Erie area, there’s another way to watch the ceremony, although you’re going to have to be a little patient.

As has been the standard in recent years, HBO acquired the rights to be the sole network to air the Rock Hall induction. The ceremony will air on Saturday, May 5, at 8 p.m. ET, on both HBO Now and HBO Go. (And if you want even more Rock Hall content, you can currently stream the ceremonies of years’ past on HBO Go, too.) While the induction usually hovers around the five-hour mark, HBO has made a habit of trimming only the slightest amount of time from the ceremonies, so you’re guaranteed to see all of the evening’s speeches, performances, and general merriment with limited edits. Plus, if you can’t wait three weeks, the official Rock Hall Twitter account, @RockHall, will be tweeting videos and photos for the entirety of the actual ceremony on April 14.