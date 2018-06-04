A Quiet Place Could Win the Box Office This Weekend

Ferocious jump scares and the “beautiful rustic marriage porn” built around John Krasinski and Emily Blunt proved too potent a combination to beat at the Thursday-night box office. Deadline reports that A Quiet Place, co-written and directed by Krasinski, made $4.3 million on preview night, topping the second-place finisher, the raunchy comedy Blockers, by nearly $3 million. The movie had already been looking like a big win for Paramount, but now estimates for its domestic opening weekend have been ticked up to $30 million. Considering that A Quiet Place only set the studio back $17 million in production, execs should feel free to start patting themselves on the back for this one.