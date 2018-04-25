A Quiet Place Has a Sequel In the Works

Considering the box office and critical success of John Krasinski’s new horror movie A Quiet Place, it was only a matter of time before the studio announced it was planning on a second one. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Paramount chairman-CEO Jim Gianopulos announced the sequel on Wednesday at CinemaCon. The scary good high-concept movie was filmed with a budget of just $17 million and, in the three weeks since it was released, it’s already earned $213 million worldwide. Krasinski directed and starred in the film opposite his real life wife Emily Blunt. Bryan Woods and Scott Beck wrote the script. The sequel, which we’re tentatively calling A Quieter Place, would presumably take place in the same universe in which blind aliens with super hearing take over the planet and feast on anyone who makes a sound louder than a snap. It makes for an intense viewing experience, especially when someone in the theater refuses to take off their squishy jacket.