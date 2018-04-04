The Torture Report, Scott Z. Burns’ drama about the C.I.A.’s extreme interrogation methods following the September 11 attacks, is reportedly closing in on a cast as intense as its subject. According to Variety, Annette Bening, Adam Driver, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Morrison are all in negotiations to play lead parts. Burns, who penned the screenplays for The Bourne Ultimatum and the The Informant!, wrote the script and is directing. According to Empire, Burns was previously attached to direct a film for HBO about the same subject, with a movie based on Katherine Eban’s 2008 Vanity Fair article which detailed the way military psychologists introduced and monitored the psychological torture methods used to interrogate detainees at Guantánamo and Abu Ghraib. The film with HBO fell through, instead the Torture Report is being produced by Vice Studios.