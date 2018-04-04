Latest News from Vulture

5 mins ago

The Americans Recap: Slippery People

Never forget that The Americans is a show about parenting.

10:05 p.m.

Everything Meghan Markle Does in Her Final Season on Suits

A running list.

10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap: Diana Loss

This is going to be one hell of a season.

9:37 p.m.

Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Jon Hamm to Star in Post-9/11 Drama Torture Report

The Torture Report is about the extreme interrogation methods used by Americans after the September 11 attacks.

7:37 p.m.

Liza Minnelli Is Auctioning Off A Massive Amount of Belongings

It’s your chance to own Sally’s hat from Cabaret, and a check that MGM wrote to Judy Garland when she was a teenager.

6:50 p.m.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner Have Settled That Lawsuit Involving A Tupac T-Shirt

A photographer was suing the sisters for copyright infringement.

6:21 p.m.

8 Best New Songs of the Week: The Weeknd, Kacey Musgraves, Tyler the Creator

The Weeknd is at his best when he’s playing the grimy bad guy.

5:31 p.m.

Sarah Chalke Will Bring Her Voice to Netflix With Animated Paradise P.D.

The new adult cartoon will focus on a bunch of bumbling cops.

4:55 p.m.

Chelsea Handler Chose Partying at the Limelight Over Prepping for the SATs

“I didn’t go to college because of that day, but look where I am now.”

4:02 p.m.

Kenya Barris Might Be the Next Big TV Producer to Jump Ship to Netflix

The Black-ish creator is reportedly trying to get out of his deal with ABC.

3:44 p.m.

Janet McTeer Fought for Her ‘Fabulous’ Jessica Jones Wig

“It looks kind of like Patti Smith, who I happen to love.”

3:02 p.m.

Simon Pegg Said J.J. Abrams Had a Different Plan for Rey’s Parents in Star Wars

Pegg says Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi undid Abrams’s plans for the Star Wars heroine.

2:53 p.m.

Sexism Is Over, Steven Spielberg Says the Next Indiana Jones Could Be a Woman

He says it’s time for the archaeologist to take “a different form.”

2:23 p.m.

Chappaquiddick Is a Rigorous Historical and Moral Drama

Jason Clarke’s Ted Kennedy is a man facing his darkest hour — and failing in endlessly fascinating ways.

2:06 p.m.

The! Moulin Rouge! Musical! Will! Star! Aaron! Tveit! And! Karen! Olivo!

It’ll start performances in Boston this June in advance of a Broadway run.

1:37 p.m.

Why I Hate Gurus

Watching Wild Wild Country, I feel I am witnessing a repeat of Osho’s vanishing act, of the man behind the Oz curtain.

1:10 p.m.

This Blue Ivy Story Is the Best Minute of Jay-Z’s David Letterman Interview

A little legend.

12:27 p.m.

How 50 Famous Female Characters Were Described in Their Screenplays

All the surprising ways these well-known characters were introduced on the page.

12:08 p.m.

Roseanne Ratings Fall in Week Two, Still Huge

The Conners keep drawing people in.

12:00 p.m.

Roz Chast’s 10 Favorite Books

“I avoid books about either World War. Or any war, really.”