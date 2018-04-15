Latest News from Vulture

13 mins ago

Jack White Is Available to Play Your Wedding in Cut for Time SNL Sketch

If Jack White inexplicably fronted your wedding band, well, now you know why.

Yesterday at 11:20 p.m.

Trust Recap: Pending Offer

This show needs a lot more Brendan Fraser.

Yesterday at 11:18 p.m.

Here’s What Happens to Negan in The Walking Dead Season Finale

The good news: We get a definitive answer to Negan’s fate.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Timeless Recap: The Dead Kennedys

A nimble and slyly funny episode about teenage JFK.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Billions Recap: I Learned It From Watching You, Dad!

Get your dad feelings ready for this Rhoades v. Rhoades showdown.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Barry Recap: The Love Song of Gene M. Cousineau

Henry Winkler totally owns this episode.

Yesterday at 10:32 p.m.

Kanye West Has Returned to Twitter and He’s Giving You the Goods

“Some people have to work within the existing consciousness while some people can shift the consciousness.”

Yesterday at 10:30 p.m.

Silicon Valley Recap: Here Come the Octopipers!

It’s mole hunting season at Pied Piper.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: Of Tusks and Treachery, in Mlima’s Tale

An elephant’s-eye view of the illegal ivory trade.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Homeland Recap: A Presidency in Crisis

Carrie and President Keane are both faced with life-changing decisions.

Yesterday at 9:43 p.m.

Adam Driver Has His Own Lil’ Shape of Water in Cut for Time SNL Sketch

Guillermo del Toro is somewhere, angrily ripping his The Shape of Water 2 script in half right now.

Yesterday at 9:02 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket Actor R. Lee Ermey Dead at 74

Ermey earned a Golden Globe nomination for his turn as Gunnery Sgt. Hartman in the 1987 Stanley Kubrick war drama.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Howards End Recap: Pencil Never Counts

Watching Tibby watch Margaret and Mr. Wilcox is one of the great joys of this episode.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

The A-List of Z-Listers

Rita Ora. Blac Chyna. Colton Haynes. Zendaya. Bella Thorne. A guide to the many, many celebrities whose names make you say … “Who?”

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

In Praise of Alex Lawther’s Scene-Stealing Humor on Howards End

Tibby is the funniest part of the period drama.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Killing Eve Recap: Workaholics

Eve and Villanelle are caught in surprisingly similar places.

Yesterday at 8:16 p.m.

Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy Debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200

After surpassing Taylor Swift to have the most-streamed album by a female artist.

Yesterday at 1:16 p.m.

Everything That Happened During Beyoncé’s Coachella Performance

Solange! Jay-Z! Destiny’s Child! Greek Life!

Yesterday at 12:16 p.m.

John Mulaney, That Nice Boy, Did 7 Minutes of Stand-up for His SNL Monologue

If you’ve never seen him live, you’re in for a treat.

Yesterday at 11:27 a.m.

Beyoncé and Solange Had an Epic Dance-Off at Coachella

They bodied “Get Me Bodied.”