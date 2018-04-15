In one of two, count ‘em two, cut sketches from last night’s Saturday Night Live episode, the fish man from Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar-winning sci-fi romance The Shape of Water finds himself searching for artistic meaning after making his big screen debut. While the sketch skimps on the dead fingers, eggs and Michael Stuhlberg that make the original so watchable, it still, fortunately, has fish sex. To be fair, it’s married fish sex with Adam Driver and happens entirely off-screen, but, through the miracle of deo-piscine reproduction, it does produce a beautiful little boy named Crispy or, possibly, Crispin. So go ahead and feed the last nine months of hard work right into the shredder, Mr. del Toro, because your Shape of Water sequel just got completely preempted.