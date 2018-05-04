Next season of Dancing With the Stars may very well be a battle between witchcraft and the protagonist from I, Tonya. The folks at Us Weekly are reporting that Adam Rippon — who recently became America’s sweetheart at the Winter Olympics thanks to his general charm and sparkly leotards — and the divisive Tonya Harding will be competing in the upcoming season of the ABC competition series. Also reportedly on board to boogie and shimmy around the ballroom is fellow Olympian Jamie Anderson, who won gold in Pyeongchang for her slopestyle skills. The full list will be revealed next Friday, to which we say — let’s see some Bundesliga stars, ABC!