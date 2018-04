Photo: AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images

In their follow-up to the critically acclaimed Good Time, the writing and directing duo Josh and Benny Safdie have recruited Adam Sandler to star in Uncut Gems. Deadline broke the news, but had no plot details to share. We do know it will bring the Safdies back to A24, which distributed Good Time (and other art-house films you love, like Lady Bird, Moonlight, and The Witch), so get excited for them to make Sandler their Robert Pattinson successor.