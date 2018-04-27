Photo: Jonathan Olley/Jonathan Olley /Lucasfilm Ltd.

It must be hard getting used to anchoring a huge franchise tentpole. You go from being a person who makes movies and talks about them to a person who makes movies they are definitely not supposed to talk about on the record without playing dumb about even minor details. Solo star Alden Ehrenreich is new to all this, so hopefully Disney forgives him for spilling the number of Solo movies the studio plans on making. In a new interview with Esquire, the actor got caught in the classic “ask a direct question and give a direct answer” gambit that looked like this:

He knows what he’s getting into. It’s a deeper commitment than just one movie. Even Ford couldn’t quit after just one. I ask Ehrenreich how many he’s signed up for. “Three,” he says, then flinches, understanding he may have just created a disturbance in the Force. “I don’t know if that’s officially, uh, public. But—yeah.”

Sneaky journalists! So if you for some reason thought Disney wasn’t going to plan for a Han Solo trilogy, despite every franchise being structured to accommodate the trilogy treatment these days, you may now color yourself surprised.