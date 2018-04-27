The sisterhood of the actresses in the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants franchise has embraced the Instagram era, and now they’re planning their big return to the pants. On The Tonight Show, Alexis Bledel casually mentioned that she and the other pants-wearing sisters (Blake Lively, America Ferrera, and Amber Tamblyn) recently pitched a third movie. There have been rumors for years that a third Sisterhood is coming for years, but everyone loves revivals now, so maybe there’s actually a chance. Brace for Pants 3: Here We Pants Again!