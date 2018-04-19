Latest News from Vulture

3 mins ago

Behold, Julianna Marguiles in Her Strawberry Blonde Dietland Wig

A Vulture exclusive.

15 mins ago

Bask in the Glory of Prince Gyrating in This New ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Footage

The Purple One knows how to rehearse.

17 mins ago

Every Season of Scandal, Ranked

Remembering why the show became so beloved in the first place, and eventually became so frustrating.

1:25 p.m.

The Teaser for Crazy Rich Asians Is Obviously Crazy Good

Meet the Prince Harry of Asia.

12:55 p.m.

NYC Stories: José Andrés Is the Perfect New Yorker

José Andrés is a lot of things — celebrity chef, vocal immigrant advocate, Twitter beast — and we can now add “best New Yorker” to the mix.

12:34 p.m.

How Internet Producers Took Over Mainstream Hip-Hop

Young beat-makers are selling their work to big stars for low prices — and it’s working really well.

12:22 p.m.

Grab Your Spray-Paint Cans and Celebrate American Vandal’s Peabody Award

Peter and Sam, you deserve this.

12:08 p.m.

Alexis Taylor’s 10 Favorite Books

David Hockney, Albert Camus, and more.

11:50 a.m.

9 Rajneeshpuram Residents on What Wild Wild Country Got Wrong

And what Ma Anand Sheela was really like in the flesh.

10:57 a.m.

I Feel Pretty Works Fine If You Don’t Think Too Hard About the Premise

The throwback Amy Schumer romantic comedy has its ups and downs.

10:48 a.m.

Letitia Wright Spit a Vibranium-Level Freestyle on Fallon

“And I spit this flow so free off the dome, Vibranium got me feeling oh so cold with this flow.”

10:44 a.m.

Sandra Is a Tech Thriller for the Age of Siri and Alexa

But as a podcast, it’s jarringly incomplete.

10:43 a.m.

The Scandal Writers Room on the Craziest Twists They Did (and Didn’t) Write

“I got a phone call, and the one phone call was, ‘Can you do the entire thing, but can she not be having an affair with the president?’”

10:04 a.m.

Samantha Bee, Serious Journalist, Investigates Sean Hannity the Serial Killer

Well, he does have average intellect.

9:56 a.m.

Tessa Thompson Is Janelle Monáe’s Love Interest in Dirty Computer Visual Album

“I’m a girl’s girl, meaning I support women no matter what they choose to do.”

9:51 a.m.

Losing Myself in the Paintings of Facebook-Educated Matthew Wong

An impressive painter’s debut show at Karma gallery.

9:30 a.m.

Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody on Being Madly in Love for 40 Years

The Homeland star and his actress-activist wife on their first kiss, making each other sob in public, and fighting about communism.

9:22 a.m.

Michelle Dean’s Sharp Tells the Origin Stories of 10 Essential Female Critics

Across these portraits it’s possible to trace currents in American literary history as it unfolded between World War I and now.

9:07 a.m.

Theater Kids Are Everywhere on TV and in Movies

Drama club is officially the coolest extracurricular.

9:00 a.m.

Scandal Has Always Been About Olivia and Mellie Finding Each Other

When you’ve got two powerful women competing over a guy, you start to wonder, “Hey, what if they just dumped him and took over the world together?”