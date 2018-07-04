Amazon Cancels Mozart in the Jungle After Four Seasons. Why?

Photo: Amazon

Cue the sad violin music. THR confirmed that Amazon cancelled the critically adored Mozart in the Jungle after four seasons. The series, if you don’t know much about it, gave a sexy behind-closed doors look at various key players within the New York Symphony, all of whom may very well be more dramatic than The Real Housewives of New York. Gael Garcia Bernal netted a few acting awards for his leading role a few years ago — such as a Golden Globe — with the series airing its now-final season in February. “We are so proud of the four seasons we made of this show and are grateful to the cast, crew, fans and Amazon for writing this symphony with us. We hope people will keep finding the show for years to come,” the executive producers, such as Jason Schwartzman, said in a statement.

As THR notes, this is the first major programming decision from Amazon’s newest chief, Jennifer Salke, with her apparent desire to remove quieter, niche series in favor of guaranteed blockbluster hits. So, if you have the next Game of Thrones idea handy, email her now.