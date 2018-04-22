Amy Adams Takes a Stab at Solving a Murder in HBO’s Sharp Objects Teaser Trailer

Family, small towns, anything remotely girly: yup, Gillian Flynn’s specialty is taking the innocuous and making it unnerving. In the first sneak peek of Marti Noxon’s limited series adaptation of the Gone Girl author’s 2014 thriller, even Amy Adams has been scrubbed of her, well, Amy Adams-ness. What’s left is the perturbing tale of a reporter sent back to her hometown to cover a gristly killing. It’s a testament to all involved that “the horrible murder” isn’t even the creepiest thing about the teaser. Sharp Objects will premiere on HBO this July.