1 min ago

Barry Recap: Shakespeare’s Whiff

Barry finally makes the right choice, even though it spells near-certain doom.

8 mins ago

Jessica Williams Joins J.K. Rowling to Announce Her Fantastic Beasts Character

At the intermission of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’s Broadway premiere, no less.

12 mins ago

Trust Recap: Beautiful Boys

Angelo and the golden hippy can’t escape the mob forever.

17 mins ago

Billions Recap: Walk on the Wild Side

No one tells Dollar Bill what to do.

17 mins ago

Timeless Recap: Undercover Blues

At long last, Connor Mason tags along for a trip to find Robert Johnson.

10:46 p.m.

Silicon Valley Recap: The Terminator Problem

The mere thought of artificial intelligence sends Gilfoyle into a terror spiral.

10:18 p.m.

Theater Review: Harry Potter and the Broadway Spectacle

Departs Kings Cross Station, arrives at 42 St-Times Square.

10:15 p.m.

Our 16 Biggest Questions About the Westworld Season Premiere

Let the bodies hit the … lake.

10:15 p.m.

Westworld’s Simon Quarterman Thinks Every Actor Should Try Full-Frontal Nudity

“I mean, we’ve all got [a body.] It’s very liberating.”

10:15 p.m.

Westworld Season-Premiere Recap: The Reckoning

In season two, Westworld is doubling down on mysteries.

10:15 p.m.

Why Westworld Slightly Reinvented Its Opening Titles for Season 2

Did you notice the inclusion of some semi-extinct grassland animals and tasteful saloon headwear?

10:15 p.m.

Overly Long Episodes Are the Manspreading of TV

It’s time to stop the scourge.

10:11 p.m.

Amy Adams Takes a Stab at Solving a Murder in HBO’s Sharp Objects Teaser Trailer

Nothing is as it seems in a small town, and what it seems like ain’t too cheerful either.

10:00 p.m.

Homeland Recap: The Light at the End of the Tunnel

Will Carrie make it back to Washington in time to save Keane’s presidency?

9:38 p.m.

Kanye Is Producing a New Nas Album, Due Out in June

“Been chopping samples from the sunken place”

9:00 p.m.

Killing Eve Recap: Daddy’s Going to Die

Rookie mistake, Bill!

9:00 p.m.

Howards End Recap: Only Connect

Matthew Macfadyen is the master of thoroughly awkward marriage proposals.

8:27 p.m.

There Will Be Less Nudity in Westworld Season Two

“When the hosts get power, they aren’t gonna spend time naked on a stool.”

8:08 p.m.

Shania Twain Apologizes for Saying She Would Have Voted for Trump If She Could

“My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him.”

8:00 p.m.

Evan Rachel Wood on Creating Westworld’s ‘Dolores 2.0’

“She’s still the Dolores we know and love, but she’s also Wyatt, and she’s also this new thing that she’s creating as herself.”