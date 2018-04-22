Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

Our 16 Biggest Questions About the Westworld Season-Two Premiere

Let the bodies hit the … lake.

2 mins ago

Westworld’s Simon Quarterman Thinks Every Actor Should Try Full-Frontal Nudity

“I mean, we’ve all got [a body.] It’s very liberating.”

2 mins ago

Westworld Season-Premiere Recap: The Reckoning

In season two, Westworld is doubling down on mysteries.

2 mins ago

Why Westworld Slightly Reinvented Its Opening Titles for Season 2

Did you notice the inclusion of some semi-extinct grassland animals and tasteful saloon headwear?

2 mins ago

Overly Long Episodes Are the Manspreading of TV

It’s time to stop the scourge.

5 mins ago

Amy Adams Takes a Stab at Solving a Murder in HBO’s Sharp Objects Teaser Trailer

Nothing is as it seems in a small town, and what it seems like ain’t too cheerful either.

17 mins ago

Homeland Recap: The Light at the End of the Tunnel

Will Carrie make it back to Washington in time to save Keane’s presidency?

9:38 p.m.

Kanye Is Producing a New Nas Album, Due Out in June

“Been chopping samples from the sunken place”

9:00 p.m.

Killing Eve Recap: Daddy’s Going to Die

Rookie mistake, Bill!

9:00 p.m.

Howards End Recap: Only Connect

Matthew Macfadyen is the master of thoroughly awkward marriage proposals.

8:27 p.m.

There Will Be Less Nudity in Westworld Season Two

“When the hosts get power, they aren’t gonna spend time naked on a stool.”

8:08 p.m.

Shania Twain Apologizes for Saying She Would Have Voted for Trump If She Could

“My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him.”

8:00 p.m.

Evan Rachel Wood on Creating Westworld’s ‘Dolores 2.0’

“She’s still the Dolores we know and love, but she’s also Wyatt, and she’s also this new thing that she’s creating as herself.”

7:22 p.m.

Kevin Feige Sees the Bright Side of James Cameron’s ‘Avenger Fatigue’ Comments

“There are other stories to tell besides, you know, hypogonadal males without families doing death-defying things,” Cameron said of the franchise.

2:15 p.m.

Here’s Why Ansel Elgort Wants to Take His Biggest Hit Off Spotify

He has his reasons.

2:05 p.m.

Lady Gaga Convinced Bradley Cooper to Sing Live in A Star Is Born

“I spent about a year and a half taking vocal lessons and preparing.”

1:16 p.m.

Christina Hendricks Appreciates Her Status As a Gay Icon

Mad Men’s Joan will live on forever.

1:12 p.m.

Karen Gillan Weighs In on the Age-Old Question: Who’s the Hottest Friend?

Also, the allure of exposed brick.

1:00 p.m.

Beyoncé Debuted Completely New Looks for Her Second Coachella Performance

Because of course she did.

12:23 p.m.

Watch Shaggy Perform at Queen Elizabeth’s Party, Just for the Confused Reactions

Sting was also there, and he continues to look delicious.