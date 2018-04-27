Annabelle the Awful Doll Will Extend Her Reign of Terror for a Third Movie

Can you believe that Annabelle — the heinous doll from The Conjuring universe — has been with us for five years already? And she’s not done yet! Variety reports that New Line will go ahead with a third Annabelle film, and it’s set to debut in July of 2019. It will be the feature film directing debut of Gary Dauberman, who is a veteran of the Conjuring extended franchise. He wrote the first two Annabelle movies and the upcoming Conjuring spin-off The Nun. He also handled the screenplay for last year’s massive blockbuster It, and is penning It: Chapter Two. In other words, he’s been around the horror block a few times.