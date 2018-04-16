Another Woman Is Accusing R. Kelly of Unlawful Restraint and Sexual Misconduct

Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

The day after Vince Staples repeatedly called R. Kelly “a child molester,” fresh allegations of imprisonment and sexual misconduct are being leveled at the singer. According to the Washington Post, an anonymous woman filed a complaint with the Dallas Police Department last week and is also readying a federal civil complaint against Kelly for a host of crimes that are disturbingly similar to ones he has been accused of in the past relating to an alleged sex cult.

In a statement provided to the Post, Philadelphia attorney Lee Merritt said, “Our client was the victim of several forms of criminal misconduct by Kelly, ­including, but not limited to, unlawful restraint, furnishing alcohol and illegal drugs to a minor, and aggravated assault (via the referenced intentional STD infection) … These offenses occurred while our client was being groomed to join Kelly’s sex cult. Kelly gradually introduced the cult to our client over the course of their relationship, culminating with an explanation that she would have to sign a contract and offer collateral information about herself and her family for Kelly’s protection.”

The new accuser says she was 19 at the time the crimes are alleged to have occurred. Accusations of sex-related crimes with teenagers are a recurring theme in the singer’s life. An ex-girlfriend once said he “trained” a 14-year-old girl to be one of his sex slaves. Joycelyn Savage says her father was complicit in arranging a relationship with Kelly when she was 19, and another woman named Jerhonda Pace broke a nondisclosure agreement to talk about how Kelly groomed her to be one of his sexual partners when she was 16. Through a representative, Kelly “categorically denies all claims and allegations.”