Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Scaramooch, Scaramooch, will indeed do the producing fandango. Per astute Saturday evening cable television viewers and the New York Times, the Mooch served as one of the executive producers for the well-received HBO film Paterno, which stars Al Pacino as the disgraced former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno. “I just gave them the dough,” Mooci, who bought the rights to a book about the saga a few years ago with his producing partner Edward R. Pressman, explained. “What’d you think of the movie? It was great.” We at Vulture agree — it was pretty great! We will never slander the name of Pacino, a noted Sicilian dreamboat! As for whether the Mooch will continue to put down roots in Hollywood, that’s to be determined, although he already has a good amount of producing credits on his résumé. Just never ask him to dabble in reality television, no matter how perfect it could be.