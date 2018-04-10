NYC Stories: Archer’s Lucky Yates Watches New York City Break a New Yorker
For every triumphant rags-to-riches story that takes place in New York City, there’s one that heads the opposite direction. Lucky Yates (you’ll recognize him as the voice of Dr. Krieger on Archer) recounts the day he saw the city finally break a man down.
Watch Now
