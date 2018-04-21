Ariana Grande and Archie Crashed Coachella And You Missed It

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

As if your Coachella FOMO needed a boost, last night Ariana Grande herself showed up for a surprise performance of her new single “No Tears Left to Cry.” Grande rocked her new platinum blonde look while debuting the first ever live performance of the first single from her upcoming still-to-be-named album. The singer joined EDM artist Kygo on stage during his set and also performed his remix of Marvin Gaye’s “Sexual Healing.” The DJ’s performance also included an appearance from Riverdale’s KJ Apa, who you might recognize as Archie from the hit CW show. It turns out he can actually play guitar. Coachella is truly a magical place that only exists to remind me that I’m not living my best life.

Kygo then closed out his set by playing Avicii’s “Without You” as a tribute to the late artist whom he called “my biggest musical inspiration.” But I’m sure you made plenty of equally cool memories this weekend at like brunch or whatever.