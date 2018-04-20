Ariana Grande’s New Single Is Here and So Is the Mind-Bending Video

Let 2018 be known as the year Ariana Grande officially became Ariana Blonde. The singer has officially dropped her new single “No Tears Left to Cry” and an accompanying video directed by Dave Meyers that’ll have you grooving, possibly between bouts of severe vertigo. It takes place in a world that might remind you of Blade Runner, but if in Blade Runner the weather was better and everyone got along but sometimes Ariana Grande was there getting stuck inside everyone’s Christmas lights. Basically it’s the party inside an M.C. Escher painting you never realized you always wanted. Oh, plus an umbrella dance, those are always good.