Was That Donald Glover in Whiteface Creeping Everyone Out on Atlanta?

Photo: FX

Atlanta, true to form, just keeps getting weirder with each episode of this season. In last night’s “Teddy Perkins,” an extended, commercial-free episode, Darius went off to pick up a piano from a big, creepy mansion occupied by one Teddy Perkins. Perkins, as it turns out, is a mysterious tragic figure who lives alone with his darker-skinned musician brother Benny — at least he claims he has a brother — and speaks in a reedy, thin voice about various tragedies in his life. He’s also got strangely pale skin and what look like fake eyebrows, and if we’re being totally honest, that’s definitely Donald Glover in whiteface. (The episode only credits Teddy Perkins “as himself,” but you can see Glover’s distinct mannerisms in the performance.) Everyone watching, as you might expect, was freaked the hell out.

Who knew Donald Glover in whiteface could be so scary #AtlantaFx pic.twitter.com/QqF2i17C6U — Meghan Woods (@Miss_MEW_) April 6, 2018

Summary of my experience watching the #TeddyPerkins episode of #AtlantaFX: I was uncomfortable, intrigued, laughing, saying “WTF” several times, and then mortified at the end. Damn, @donaldglover outdid himself w/this one! Crazy genius lol! pic.twitter.com/CFPYcdZk34 — nasiha rose (@SavantSociety) April 6, 2018

Donald Glover out here looking like Cat in the Hat #AtlantaFX pic.twitter.com/afj2Eqiy6w — Moneybagg Dre (@Still_Dre536) April 6, 2018

If Childish Gambino can grow into Teddy Perkins



Rap can grow out of it's adolescents #AtlantaFX pic.twitter.com/4ojaBRG806 — Das (@Das_is_me) April 6, 2018

So did no one else catch that Michael Jackson's first song was 'Ben' (read music lyrics) and Teddy Perkins brother name was Benny. #AtlantaFX — Nakea Tyson (@FearlessKea) April 6, 2018

That Teddy Perkins episode got me thinking about Burnt Offerings, Creep, The Sentinel, Get Out, and then a dab of The Jacksons: An American Dream. — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) April 6, 2018