Was That Donald Glover in Whiteface Creeping Everyone Out on Atlanta?

Atlanta, true to form, just keeps getting weirder with each episode of this season. In last night’s “Teddy Perkins,” an extended, commercial-free episode, Darius went off to pick up a piano from a big, creepy mansion occupied by one Teddy Perkins. Perkins, as it turns out, is a mysterious tragic figure who lives alone with his darker-skinned musician brother Benny — at least he claims he has a brother — and speaks in a reedy, thin voice about various tragedies in his life. He’s also got strangely pale skin and what look like fake eyebrows, and if we’re being totally honest, that’s definitely Donald Glover in whiteface. (The episode only credits Teddy Perkins “as himself,” but you can see Glover’s distinct mannerisms in the performance.) Everyone watching, as you might expect, was freaked the hell out.