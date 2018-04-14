Aubrey Plaza Could Have Been a Salsa Dancer

The queen of deadpan, Aubrey Plaza, might have a surprising, untapped talent: salsa dancing. On the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Plaza revealed that she, in fact, comes from a line of professional flamenco and salsa dancers. Her great-grandparents, Chico and Delores, were “regionally famous” on the east coast flamenco scene, she said, and her great-uncle Pat ran a salsa dancing studio in Philadelphia. Now, most of the Plaza crew’s dancing skills are only on display family gatherings, but Aubrey gave Stephen Colbert a 30-second salsa lesson on the show last night – complete with hair flips, spins, and a finale landing in Colbert’s lap. Who knew such steamy moves could be done with so few facial expressions?