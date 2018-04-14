Latest News from Vulture

9:42 a.m.

Aubrey Plaza Could Have Been a Salsa Dancer

Who knew such steamy moves could be done with so few facial expressions?

7:00 a.m.

How to Watch This Year’s Rock Hall Induction Without Going to Cleveland

Don’t let Bon Jovi down.

12:31 a.m.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Actor Gabriel Luna Is Your New Terminator

*Gives thumbs up while descending into vat of molten steel.*

Yesterday at 10:23 p.m.

Stan Lee Sues Ex-Business Manager for Abuse, Fraud, Selling His Blood as Merch

The lawsuit alleges Jerardo Olivarez is one of several “unscrupulous businessmen” who targeted Lee following his wife’s death in 2017.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Recap: It Does Get Harder

“Chapter Eighty” is the darkest that Jane the Virgin has gotten for Xo’s cancer diagnosis.

Yesterday at 8:26 p.m.

Margaret Atwood Attempts to Clarify “Star Wars Inspired 9/11” Comments

The Handmaid’s Tale author pointed to A New Hope when discussing the terrorist acts earlier this week.

Yesterday at 7:01 p.m.

Kanye West is Writing a Philosophy Book

“I’ve got a concept about photographs, and I’m on the fence about photographs.”

Yesterday at 4:41 p.m.

What Else Is Left to Say About Elvis?

A new HBO documentary crafts a meticulous, but conventional account of the singer’s life.

Yesterday at 3:51 p.m.

Huey Lewis Cancels Remaining 2018 Tour Dates Due to Hearing Loss

“Although I can still hear a little, one on one, and on the phone, I can’t hear music well enough to sing.”

Yesterday at 3:14 p.m.

Meek Mill Won’t Be Released From Prison Next Week, Attorney Says

According to Mill’s attorney, there’s “no truth” to rumors that the rap star will be walking out of prison on Monday.

Yesterday at 3:08 p.m.

At the Place Where Staten Island Hustle’s Get-Rich-Quick Schemes Happen

“We’re like Shark Tank meets Duck Dynasty!”

Yesterday at 2:55 p.m.

Rose McGowan’s 10 Favorite Books

Gabriel García Márquez, Charlotte Brontë, Anne Sexton, and others.

Yesterday at 2:47 p.m.

Which Horror Movie Should You See This Friday the 13th Weekend?

Marrowbone, 10x10, A Quiet Place, and Truth or Dare are all available to freak you out this weekend.

Yesterday at 2:28 p.m.

Elle Fanning Is Your Angsty, Pre-Frankenstein Mary Shelley

See it in theaters May 25.

Yesterday at 2:27 p.m.

How to Watch Beyoncé’s Coachella Performance From Home

So you hate festivals, eh?

Yesterday at 2:23 p.m.

Accuser Andrea Constand Takes the Stand in Cosby Retrial for the First Time

When Kristen Feden, a prosecutor for the DA’s Office asked, “Ms. Constand, why are you here?” she responded, “For justice.”

Yesterday at 2:07 p.m.

The Women of Killing Eve Are Ready to Break Boundaries

“I think the most exciting thing that’s happened is a sense of genuine empowerment.”

Yesterday at 1:49 p.m.

Nicki Minaj Clears the Air on ‘Barbie Tingz’ and ‘Chun Li’

And both tracks are certified bangers.

Yesterday at 1:31 p.m.

Empire on Blood Is a Compelling But Frustrating Podcast

A heartbreaking story lies at the center of this true-crime podcast.

Yesterday at 1:22 p.m.

Hulu’s Catch-22 Will Give You Kyle Chandler, in Exchange for Less George Clooney

One handsome man replaces the other in the lead role.