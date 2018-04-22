Audiences Continue Flocking to A Quiet Place

Photo: Paramount Pictures

Though theaters tried to tempt them away from it, moviegoers this weekend decided to continue tensely eating popcorn as slowly as possible so as not to make any noise at all during A Quiet Place. The film is in its third week of release and raked in over $21 million, winning the top draw title back from last weekend’s winner, Rampage. The horror film also successfully frightened off the two comedies opening this weekend: Amy Schumer’s I Feel Pretty, which came in second, and Super Troopers 2 which managed to break into fourth place. Meanwhile Rampage, the Dwayne Johnson film where a gorilla accidentally becomes big and fights a bunch of other big animals, because life is short and why the heck not, dropped to third place.