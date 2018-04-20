Ava DuVernay Announces Casting Has Begun for Netflix’s Central Park Five

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Plenty of productions claim to have scoured the earth for the perfect actress or actor for their project. But what does that search mean when young, unrepped performers may not know how or where to find those casting calls? If director Ava DuVernay’s Friday night retweet is any indication, she’s hoping everyone, or at least everyone who follows her on Twitter and is a young African-American actor, will consider coming in to audition for her upcoming Netflix mini-series based on the Central Park Five. “The search begins…,” she posted, along with submission details. Of course, all the leads in the tragic story of five wrongfully-convicted Harlem teens are, you know, kids, so this call should also probably be posted on…what are the kids even using these days? Snapchat? Someone get on Snapchat and tell them to get their headshots in by Wednesday, please. Thank you.