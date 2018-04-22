Oman Police Release Findings for Avicii’s Death

Photo: Gabriel Olsen/2014 Gabriel Olsen

Three days after the prolific Swedish DJ Avicii — born Tim Bergling — was found dead at the age of 28 in Muscat, Oman, the country’s authorities have officially ruled out any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. Per a CNN report, the Royal Oman Police carried out two postmortems and confirmed there was “no criminal suspicion” at play, with further information likely emerging in the next few days. The police also confirmed his parents, sisters, and brother had arrived in the country and are “completely devastated.” Avicii, whose constant stream of Top 40 hits dominated the charts over the past decade, was open with his addiction to alcohol during the peak of his fame, ultimately choosing to retire from touring in 2016 to focus on his health.

“The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time,” his representative said in a statement on Thursday. “No further statements will be given.”