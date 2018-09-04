Batgirl Replaces Joss Whedon With Bumblebee Screenwriter

At long last, Batgirl might take flight. After Joss Whedon stepped away from the project — “It took me months to realize I really didn’t have a story,” he said in February — The Hollywood Reporter reports that screenwriter Christina Hodson will write a new script for the DC heroine. Hodson scripted Shut In (2016), the Rosario Dawson–Katherine Heigl thriller Unforgettable (2017), and the upcoming Transformers spinoff Bumblebee. The new Batgirl movie will follow Barbara Gordon, the most well-known version of the character, who is both the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner James Gordon, and a computer whiz and hacker.