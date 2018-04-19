Behold, Julianna Margulies in Her Strawberry-Blonde Dietland Wig

“Men would rather destroy the world than let us rule it,” Kitty Montgomery (Julianna Margulies) says, red wine in hand, in an exclusive Dietland video. As the narcissistic boss of a fashion magazine staffed by Plum Kettle (Joy Nash), Kitty Montgomery is the HBIC. Axioms like this drip from Kitty’s lips — “One man’s terrorist is another woman’s liberator” — on the Marti Noxon–scripted drama. Vulture’s exclusive video gives you an extended look at Margulies’s red wig for the series. Dietland will premiere with two back-to-back episodes on Monday, June 4, at 9 p.m. ET. See the cast at Vulture Festival on May 19.