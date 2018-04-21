Last month, Martin Freeman caused a stir in the Sherlock fan community when he blamed, well, the fans and their high expectations for ruining the show for him. “Being in that show, it is a mini-Beatles thing,” he said at the time, effectively crushing any dreams for a season five. “People’s expectations, some of it’s not fun any more. It’s not a thing to be enjoyed, it’s a thing of: ‘You better fucking do this, otherwise you’re a c—.’ That’s not fun anymore.” The literal Sherlock to Freeman’s Watson, Benedict Cumberbatch, has gotten wind of these thoughts, and to paraphrase the great detective himself — he thinks it has lowered the IQ of the whole damn street. “It’s pretty pathetic if that’s all it takes to let you not want to take grip of your reality. What, because of expectations?” he posited to The Telegraph. “I don’t know. I don’t necessarily agree with that.”

Still, Cumberbatch understands Freeman’s point of view, although he doesn’t believe fan culture is as damaging as he makes it out to be. “There’s a level of obsession where [the franchise] becomes theirs even though we’re the ones making it,” he continued. “But I just don’t feel affected by that in the same way, I have to say.” Someone get Steven Moffat to weigh in so this news cycle is complete, please.