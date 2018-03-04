Latest News from Vulture

22 mins ago

Meet Justina Ireland, YA Twitter’s Leading Warrior

How the activist and author became the most controversial figure in young-adult literature, one tweet at a time.

10:05 a.m.

Please Enjoy This Wild Will Ferrell and Joaquin Phoenix Interview

“In your personal life, are you sometimes a little bitch?”

9:29 a.m.

American Idol Recap: Swish Swish, Kids!

Bring on the semifinals and the first death drop of Ms. Ada Vox, please.

9:20 a.m.

Can You Answer All of These Reese Jeopardy Questions? (Yes, They Are Not Hard)

They’re much easier than Harvard Law.

9:00 a.m.

8 Books You Should Read This April

Elaine Castillo, Meg Wolitzer, Sloane Crosley, and more.

8:00 a.m.

John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Uses Its Gimmick to Terrifying Effect

The catch in this horror film is thunderously effective: Don’t make a sound or you’re dead meat.

1:50 a.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Finds Out If Spelling-Bee Champs Can Misspell As Well As Trump

Almost universally, they cannot.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

UnREAL Recap: Symptoms of Withdrawal

This Rachel reckoning has been a long time coming.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Good Girls Recap: Avon Calling

“That wifey of yours who lived to make you dinner has left the building.”

Yesterday at 10:34 p.m.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum Announce Their Separation

“Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Cardi B Invites You to Party at Her Place in New ‘Bartier Cardi’ Music Video

Things are getting a little Eyes Wide Shut over at Cardi’s house.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules Recap: Hot Tub Slime Machine

Like all epic poems, this episode of Vanderpump Rules begins in medias res.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Terror Recap: Of Ice and Men

I’m gonna have nightmares after watching this.

Yesterday at 9:17 p.m.

Dwayne Johnson Discusses Dealing With Depression: ‘We All Go Through the Sludge’

In a recent interview, the Rampage actor opened up about witnessing his mother attempt suicide when he was 15.

Yesterday at 9:17 p.m.

Your Faves Want in on Janelle Monáe’s Hypothetical Missy Elliott Collaboration

Highly melanated, arch-android orchestrated.

Yesterday at 8:23 p.m.

Instinct Creator Apologizes to Bones Fans for Very Similar Murder Story Line

“Very distressing and 100% unintentional,” Michael Rauch tweeted in response to viewers who noticed the similarity.

Yesterday at 6:24 p.m.

Taraji P. Henson Will Read Tracy Morgan’s Mind in What Men Want

What’s going on in there?

Yesterday at 4:22 p.m.

Modern Television Wouldn’t Exist Without Steven Bochco

Bochco pushed relentlessly to loosen commercial broadcast television’s restrictions on both content and style.

Yesterday at 3:49 p.m.

The 8 Best Comics to Read in April

From a suicidal superhero to Walt Disney in rehab.

Yesterday at 3:07 p.m.

The CW Renews Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Jane the Virgin, and 8 More Shows

Black Lightning and Dynasty will both live to see a second season.