Beyoncé Debuted Completely New Looks for Her Second Coachella Performance

Photo: Kevin Mazur/2018 Kevin Mazur

Despite suffering a slight human error on stage, Beyoncé once again dominated the second weekend of Coachella — or, we should say, “Beychella.” While last night’s set was largely the same as her one last weekend, Queen Bey did majorly switch up one feature: Her outfits.

Though she stuck with custom Balmain looks designed by Olivier Rousteing (who proudly shared all of Bey’s looks on his Instagram), the Queen swapped out last week’s yellow for hot pink — potentially upsetting for anyone who already invested in the $115 bright-yellow hoodie on the Beychella pop-up shop (but not to worry — you can buy the hot pink version for an additional $115.) She wore the sweatshirt, embellished with “ΒΔΚ,” with the same denim cut-offs and holographic, fringed Christian Louboutin boots she sported the first weekend.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 22, 2018 at 12:20am PDT

She once again wore a striking Queen Nefertiti-inspired look, complete with a crown and floor-length cape, but this weekend’s was silver, as opposed to last week’s black.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 22, 2018 at 12:06am PDT

And there was also this hot-pink, sequined mini-dress, which she paired with black patent thigh-highs…

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 22, 2018 at 12:59am PDT

…and those boots were later fastened to a matching black bodysuit with garters.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 22, 2018 at 12:58am PDT

Finally, she and her former Destiny’s Child groupmates traded out last weekend’s Survivor-inspired camo looks for shimmery silver rhinestones.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 22, 2018 at 12:59am PDT

May we formally say: Damn.