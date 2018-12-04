Bill Hader and James McAvoy in Talks to Join It: Chapter Two

Photo: Shutterstock

It: Chapter Two is reportedly bringing on a lot more star power. In addition to Jessica Chastain, New Line is now hoping to lock down Bill Hader and James McAvoy, who are apparently in the negotiation stage of the process, according to The Hollywood Reporter. If contracts do end up being signed, McAvoy would play grown-up Bill Denbrough, the Losers Club leader who was portrayed by Jaeden Lieberher in the first movie. And Bill Hader would be Finn Wolfhard’s Richie Tozier. Bringing Hader in for Wolfhard would be the second piece of wish list casting for the movie (Wolfhard wanted Hader to come on as grown Richie), as Sophia Lillis said Chastain would be her top choice for her adult successor (which, honestly same) as Beverly Marsh. The first It was pricey for a horror movie with a production budget of around $35 million, but its global box office return of $700 million made the investment more than worthwhile. With Chastain and possibly Hader and McAvoy involved and four more Losers still to cast, it seems like director Andy Muschietti’s Chapter Two is going to be a little more expensive.