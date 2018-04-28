Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Times, they really are a-changin’ for our pal Bob Dylan. The grumpy Nobel laureate has decided to enter into the booming spirits industry with his very own collection of three whiskeys called Heaven’s Door — a straight rye, a straight bourbon and a “double-barreled” whiskey. Per the New York Times, Dylan teamed up with partner Marc Bushala to make his alcohol dreams a reality, which finally came to fruition after about two years of brainstorming sessions and taste-testing. “We both wanted to create a collection of American whiskeys that, in their own way, tell a story,” Dylan told the Times in a statement. “I’ve been traveling for decades, and I’ve been able to try some of the best spirits that the world of whiskey has to offer. This is great whiskey.”

Bushala described Dylan as a consummate professional when it came to the whiskey’s creation, albeit with some, hmm, interesting feedback. “Sometimes you just get a long look,” Bushala explained, “and you’re not sure if that’s disgust or approval.” Or, he adds, Dylan would sometimes offer up some Lynchian musings about the taste: “It should feel like being in a wood structure.” If you’re interested in buying, Heaven’s Door can be purchased right now, and the prices are set between the pretty reasonable $50-$80 per bottle.