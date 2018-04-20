Latest News from Vulture

22 mins ago

Wyatt Cenac Wants You to Have a ‘Real Conversation’ About Policing in America

“If you go into the conversation with respect, it doesn’t have to be a shouting match. It doesn’t have to be a pissing contest.”

22 mins ago

Ghost Stories Is Your New Must-See Horror Movie

Get ready for some good old-fashioned haunts.

11:49 a.m.

Why Rampage Is the Most Faithful Video-Game Adaptation Ever Made

A look back at how the 1986 video game that inspired the new movie starring Dwayne Johnson became a classic.

11:35 a.m.

Watch Noah Galvin Sing a Dear Evan Hansen Showstopper With Parkland Students

A rendition of “You Will Be Found.”

11:04 a.m.

Revisiting the Controversy Surrounding Scarface

“I told Marty, and Marty said, ‘We’ll go to war with these people.’ And that’s what we did.”

10:58 a.m.

Busy Philipps Will Flip Her Nose Ring Down and Fight You Over Michelle Williams

“I flipped my nose ring down and was like … ‘Should we take this outside?’”

10:06 a.m.

Kanye Will Never Really Log Off

His tweets are cunning, trite, and will continue until morale improves.

10:06 a.m.

The Diablo Cody–Jason Reitman Cinematic Universe Is a Thing

It’s just got a lot less CGI.

10:00 a.m.

17 Celebrities Who Are Also Law Firms

From Bellamy Young to Sutton Foster.

9:47 a.m.

Scandal Cast Gets Revenge on Joshua Malina by Making Him Think He Killed a Woman

Revenge is best served cold. And with fake heart attacks.

9:43 a.m.

Tully’s Setup Is Subpar, But It Soon Becomes Magical

Something happens when the character of Tully comes: The movie contracts in a good way, deepens, and becomes very impressive.

9:01 a.m.

Michelle Pfeiffer Politely Demurred a Question About Her Scarface Weight

Amid boos from the crowd.

9:00 a.m.

Why the New York Times Is Making a Podcast About ISIS

Caliphate is a stunner of a podcast. Here’s how it all came together.

9:00 a.m.

The Creator of Avengers: Infinity War Villain Thanos Hates Marvel Comics’ Guts

“Marvel tends to bring out the worst in me, at times,” says Jim Starlin.

8:03 a.m.

How Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’s Anthony Boyle Makes a Malfoy Sympathetic

The Olivier winner on what it’s like to bring Cursed Child to America.

7:36 a.m.

Southern Charm Recap: What to Expect When You’re Disrespecting

Ashley is using Thomas, but Thomas is also using Ashley.

7:19 a.m.

Scandal Series-Finale Recap: A Gladiator Good-bye

A frantic and satisfying ending to the Scandal saga.

2:04 a.m.

Fans Thank Tina Fey for Her Inspiration, She Thanks Them With Surprise Hugs

Oh, and Jimmy Fallon was there too.

12:37 a.m.

Ariana Grande’s New Single Is Here and So Is the Mind-Bending Video

It’s kind of like Blade Runner but the weather is better.

Yesterday at 11:58 p.m.

The Big Bang Theory Recap: Not Even @Neilhimself

If Neil Gaiman walks into a comic-book store but isn’t recognized, was he ever really there?