Busy Philipps isn’t afraid to throw hands over her best friend Michelle Williams’s honor. On The Late Late Show With James Corden, Busy reminisced about her Dawson’s Creek days, especially one night at a bar with Michelle. “This girl kinda was a little drunk, and accused Michelle of being really rude to her on a flight,” she said. “Michelle Williams is my best friend for many, many years. She has never been rude to anyone ever. She is the sweetest, kindest, most loving human. If it had been me she’d accused, I would have been like, ‘That kinda tracks,’ but she accused Michelle of being rude, and I was just like, ‘I will not stand for this.’” Busy sprung into action: “I had my nose pierced, you know in the middle, like a bull, at the time in my early 20s, which people didn’t know,” she said. “And I would hide it when I was doing my acting jobs. And so I flipped my nose ring down and was like … ‘Should we take this outside?’” How about that!