Cameron Crowe Is Producing a David Crosby Documentary

Director Cameron Crowe is producing a documentary about the life of singer-songwriter David Crosby, reports the Los Angeles Times. The film will include interviews between the Almost Famous filmmaker and Crosby, illuminating the musician’s long career and political activism. The two-time Rock and Hall of Fame-inductee rose to stardom first in the 1960s with the folk rock band The Byrds and then in the influential supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. The doc will also include his solo work and recent creative resurgence.