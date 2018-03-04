Latest News from Vulture

4 mins ago

America’s Next Top Model Recap: Too Sexy for Shampoo

This is the Citizen Kane of reality TV villain edits.

24 mins ago

Legion Season-Premiere Recap: Identity Crisis

Welcome back to the strangest superhero show on TV.

24 mins ago

How Legion Made That Freaky Chattering-Teeth Sound Effect

“I’m sure my dentist didn’t love me slamming my teeth together that hard, but it didn’t break anything, thank God.”

10:46 p.m.

Cameron Crowe Is Producing a David Crosby Documentary

The film will include interviews between the filmmaker and the legendary singer-songwriter.

10:00 p.m.

Rise Recap: Friday Night Lights

Just let the kids be in the musical, Rise!

8:43 p.m.

Man Who Threw Banana Peel at Dave Chappelle Is Now Suing Dave Chappelle

Christian Englander, the man responsible for “Bananagate,” claims he was assaulted by Chappelle’s bodyguard as he was being restrained.

8:30 p.m.

Roseanne Recap: Of Diabeetus and Etsy

Roseanne’s knee is in bad shape, but she’s too vain to use a stair lift.

6:38 p.m.

Legion Season Two Is Brazenly Inventive

The FX superhero drama is determined to surprise, confound, and dazzle at every moment.

5:31 p.m.

Cosby’s Legal Team Will Be Able to Call Witness Who Says His Accuser Is Lying

This is a big win for the defense.

4:43 p.m.

4 Ways 2001: A Space Odyssey Was a Visual-Effects Pioneer

The cinematography inspired scores of artists, from George Lucas to ‘N Sync.

4:41 p.m.

Chloë Sevigny Wants a Job

The forever-cool actress on Lean on Pete, loving Kristen Stewart, and being temporarily unemployed.

3:48 p.m.

Celeste’s Therapist Will Be Back in Big Little Lies Season Two

Crystal Fox and Mo McRae are also joining the show in season two.

3:42 p.m.

The Weeknd’s My Dear Melancholy Is a Jarring Breakup Album

Abel Tesfaye has returned, slightly, to the guts and grit that built him.

2:56 p.m.

Eric Bana Will Pursue Connie Britton in That Wild Dirty John Anthology

Don’t be deceived, girl!

2:38 p.m.

Adam Sandler Joins the Safdie Brothers’ New A24 Film, Uncut Gems

Josh and Benny Safdie want in on that Sandler movie magic.

2:05 p.m.

Sexy TV Doctors Unite As Hugh Laurie Joins George Clooney in Hulu’s Catch-22

Laurie will play Major de Coverley.

1:33 p.m.

Everything to Remember About Legion Before Watching Season Two

What you need to know about David Haller, the Shadow King, and where Legion left off.

1:31 p.m.

Cardi B Is Co-hosting The Tonight Show Next Week [Excited Chirping Noise]

Money moves, indeed.

1:30 p.m.

The Year’s Best Joke Is Also Its Saddest

Kyle Kinane used the lag time between when Netflix specials are taped and when they air to make the most impactful piece of comedy this year.

1:17 p.m.

Martin Freeman Is on the Run From Zombies in Cargo

Middle Earth was way safer than this.