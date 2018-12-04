Cannes 2018 Lineup: Silver Lake, Spike Lee, and New Godard

Photo: A24

Fresh after being singed by Netflix, Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Frémaux presented the French festival’s 2018 lineup. The goods: An opening night psychological thriller from Asghar Farhadi (starring Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz), Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, David Robert Mitchell’s much-anticipated Under the Silver Lake, and The Image Book, Jean-Luc Godard’s first new film in four years. Notably missing was Lars von Trier’s The House That Jack Built, starring Matt Dillon and Uma Thurman, while Solo: A Star Wars Story will screen out of competition (which is probably for the best). See the full lineup below:

Opening Night Film

Everybody Knows, Asghar Farhadi

In Competition

Ash Is Purest White, Jia Zhang-Ke

At War, Stéphane Brizé

BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee

Burning, Lee Chang-dong

Capernaum, Nadine Labaki

Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski

Dogman, Matteo Garrone

Girls of the Sun, Eva Husson

The Image Book, Jean-Luc Godard

Lazzaro Felice, Alice Rohrwacher

Leto AKA Summer, Kirill Serebrennikov

Netemo Sametemo AKA Asako I & II, Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Shoplifters, Kore-Eda Hirokazu

Sorry Angel, Christophe Honoré

Three Faces, Jafar Panahi

Under the Silver Lake, David Robert Mitchell

Yomeddine, A.B. Shawky

Special Screenings

Dead Souls, Wang Bing

10 Years in Thailand, Aditya Assarat, Wisit Sasanatieng, Chulayarnon Sriphol & Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Pope Francis – A Man Of His Word, Wim Wenders

La Traversée, Romain Goupil

To The Four Winds, Michel Toesca

Le Grand Cirque Mystique, Carlos Diegues

The State Against Mandela and the Others, Nicolas Champeaux & Gilles Porte

Midnight Screenings

Arctic, Joe Penna

The Spy Gone North, Yoon Jong-Bing

Out of Competition

Le Grand Bain, Gilles Lellouche

Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ron Howard

Un Certain Regard

Long Day’s Journey Into Night, Bi Gan

Little Tickles, Andréa Bescond & Eric Métayer

Sofia, Meyem Benm’Barek

Border, Ali Abbasi

Sextape, Antoine Desrosières

The Gentle Indifference of the World, Adilkhan Yerzhanov

El Angel, Luis Ortega

In My Room, Ulrich Kohler

The Harvesters, Etienne Kallos

My Favorite Fabric, Gaya Jiji

Friend, Wanuri Kahiu

Euphoria, Valeria Golino

Angel Face, Vanessa Filho

Girl, Lukas Dhont

Manto, Nandita Das