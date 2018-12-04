Cannes 2018 Lineup: Silver Lake, Spike Lee, and New Godard

Fresh after being singed by Netflix, Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Frémaux presented the French festival’s 2018 lineup. The goods: An opening night psychological thriller from Asghar Farhadi (starring Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz), Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, David Robert Mitchell’s much-anticipated Under the Silver Lake, and The Image Book, Jean-Luc Godard’s first new film in four years. Notably missing was Lars von Trier’s The House That Jack Built, starring Matt Dillon and Uma Thurman, while Solo: A Star Wars Story will screen out of competition (which is probably for the best). See the full lineup below:
Opening Night Film
Everybody Knows, Asghar Farhadi
In Competition
Ash Is Purest White, Jia Zhang-Ke
At War, Stéphane Brizé
BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee
Burning, Lee Chang-dong
Capernaum, Nadine Labaki
Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski
Dogman, Matteo Garrone
Girls of the Sun, Eva Husson
The Image Book, Jean-Luc Godard
Lazzaro Felice, Alice Rohrwacher
Leto AKA Summer, Kirill Serebrennikov
Netemo Sametemo AKA Asako I & II, Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Shoplifters, Kore-Eda Hirokazu
Sorry Angel, Christophe Honoré
Three Faces, Jafar Panahi
Under the Silver Lake, David Robert Mitchell
Yomeddine, A.B. Shawky
Special Screenings
Dead Souls, Wang Bing
10 Years in Thailand, Aditya Assarat, Wisit Sasanatieng, Chulayarnon Sriphol & Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Pope Francis – A Man Of His Word, Wim Wenders
La Traversée, Romain Goupil
To The Four Winds, Michel Toesca
Le Grand Cirque Mystique, Carlos Diegues
The State Against Mandela and the Others, Nicolas Champeaux & Gilles Porte
Midnight Screenings
Arctic, Joe Penna
The Spy Gone North, Yoon Jong-Bing
Out of Competition
Le Grand Bain, Gilles Lellouche
Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ron Howard
Un Certain Regard
Long Day’s Journey Into Night, Bi Gan
Little Tickles, Andréa Bescond & Eric Métayer
Sofia, Meyem Benm’Barek
Border, Ali Abbasi
Sextape, Antoine Desrosières
The Gentle Indifference of the World, Adilkhan Yerzhanov
El Angel, Luis Ortega
In My Room, Ulrich Kohler
The Harvesters, Etienne Kallos
My Favorite Fabric, Gaya Jiji
Friend, Wanuri Kahiu
Euphoria, Valeria Golino
Angel Face, Vanessa Filho
Girl, Lukas Dhont
Manto, Nandita Das