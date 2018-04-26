Cardi B Cancels Tour Dates Due to Pregnancy

Unless you have tickets to next weekend’s sold-out Broccoli City Festival in Washington D.C., you’re going to have to wait until next fall to see the hottest act around, Cardi B. According to Pitchfork, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is canceling all of her remaining performance dates for the spring and summer. Cardi explained on Instagram that the decision was related to her pregnancy. “Broccoli fest will be my last performance for a little while and everything,” she said in the video. “Because you know shorty keep growing!”According to TMZ the expecting mom is due in early July. She’ll be skipping dates at this summer’s Panorama Festival, as well as stops in Texas, Ireland, and Norway, but Cardi said in the video that she’ll be back on the road with Bruno Mars’ 24k Magic Tour in September.