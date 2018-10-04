Cardi B Cannot Disclose What Happened in Her Prom Limo

Jimmy Fallon is back as the third wheel! On The Tonight Show, Fallon and his co-host Cardi B welcomed John Mulaney. After exchanging pleasantries (and a baby gift!), Cardi and Mulaney discussed their prom experiences. Mulaney was driven by his nana; Cardi’s boyfriend dumped her in the weeks leading up to the dance, probably because he didn’t want to pay for a limo. But money moves were still made, and Cardi ended up in a limo where … well, never mind. “Forget it. I can’t get into it. Kids watch me now,” Cardi demurred.

In the words of Quincy Jones: “We can’t talk about this in public, man.” Next question!