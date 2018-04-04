Cardi B Drops New Song With Migos, Makes You Wish She Was the Fourth Member

Who says we can’t have four amigos? Cardi B has dropped yet another new song from her forthcoming debut album, Invasion of Privacy, just days ahead of its release. Following the mostly sung warning shot to a cheating partner, “Be Careful,” her new song “Drip” sees a return to the barbed, fiery bars most were expecting, with an added reminder to expect anything from her album: “Is she a stripper, a rapper, or a singer? / I’m busting racks in a Bentley Bentayga / Ride through your hood like ‘Bitch, I’m the mayor!’” “Drip” is her second collaboration with Migos, having previously appeared on their song “MotorSport,” though she has, of course, also collaborated with her fiancé Offset. But she’s quick to issue a correction: Cardi B is not the fourth Migos. For now!